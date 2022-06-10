McPherson Local Promises "Deals and Steals" During 5th Anniversary Celebration, Friday and Saturday

McPherson Local, the downtown Saline general store focusing on Michigan-made goods, celebrates its fifth anniversary Friday and Saturday with "deals and steals," a food truck, ice cream and more.

Founded by Jenn McPherson, McPherson Local is located at 105 N. Ann Arbor St. in a building once home to the Saline library and more recently the home of the Drowsy Parrot cafe.

McPherson said her mission is to "bring back enthusiasm for shopping small and for supporting local artists, makers and farmers." Her shop's shelves are filled with food, jewelry, home goods, bath and body products, and everything in between.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. Friday, you can catch the Shimmy Shack food truck downtown from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Go Ice Cream will be at McPherson's from noon to 3 p.m. and there will be free face-painting all day.