Crowner, O'Keefe Earn President's List Honors at Trine University

ANGOLA, IN -- Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Spring 2022 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Making the list from Saline were Luke Crowner and Jackson O'Keefe.

