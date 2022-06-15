Saline MI
6-15-2022 12:10am

Crowner, O'Keefe Earn President's List Honors at Trine University

ANGOLA, IN -- Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Spring 2022 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000. 

Making the list from Saline were Luke Crowner and Jackson O'Keefe.

Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies