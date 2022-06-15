Hannah Blaney Named to Dean's List at the University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, RI -- The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Hannah Blaney of Saline has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.