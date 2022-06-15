Civil Engineer Suresh Sangal Designed Wastewater Treatment Plants Across the Midwest

Suresh Kumar Sangal, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Saline, Michigan, on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and holding his adoring wife Raj’s hand.

Suresh Sangal was born March 7, 1938, in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), India. He attended the prestigious Roorkee University (now IIT Roorkee) and graduated with a BE (Civil Engineering) degree in 1958, presented to him by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Two days later, on June 3, 1958, he married the love of his life, Raj Dulari Garg. He worked for the UP Department of Irrigation at the Irrigation Research Institute and later taught at Motilal Engineering College in Allahabad. In 1966, he and his family immigrated to Ann Arbor, Michigan where he earned an MS (Engineering) and Ph.D. (Civil Engineering) from the University of Michigan in 1968 and 1970, respectively. Upon graduating, he joined McNamee, Porter and Seeley in Ann Arbor (later known as Tetra Tech), becoming a partner in 1983. He designed major wastewater treatment projects for municipalities across the Midwest, including Lansing and Grand Rapids. He retired in 2000.

Dr. Sangal enjoyed spending time with friends and family and traveling around the world. He especially enjoyed doting upon his grandchildren and great-grandson. His hobbies included playing board games with family, playing bridge with friends, and analyzing the stock market.

Dr. Sangal is survived by his wife, Raj Dulari Sangal; four daughters: Sudha (Pradeep) Aggarwal, Abha (John) Wiersba, Rita (Ajay) Goyal, Neeta (Vick) Agarwal; eleven grandchildren: Juhi Aggarwal (Nafisah Ula), Nishi (Jarrid) Crook, Niki Aggarwal, Priya (Sachin) Phagu, Shikha Goyal (Gabe Henderson), Neil Aggarwal, Chandani Wiersba, Nikhil Goyal, Anjali Agarwal, Sonali Agarwal, and Eesha Agarwal; and great-grandson Kashif Aggarwal-Ula.

The viewing and visitation are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home at 2600 Crooks Rd., Troy, Michigan 48084. The funeral service will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

