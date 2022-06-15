Grace Kennedy, H & K Braun Farms Finance Administrator, Had a Lifelong Love of Reading and of Helping Others

Grace G. Kennedy, age 98, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Linden Square Assisted Living Facility in Saline, MI.

Grace was born on August 6, 1923 in Saline, MI, the daughter of Fred R. and Gertrude A. (Bohnett) Braun. Grace worked in the bomber plant, she was a member of the Washtenaw 4-H Council, Washtenaw County Dept. of Social Services, the College Civic Symphony Orchestra, and the Ypsilanti Community Band.

Grace met Lorne Kennedy Jr. in the orchestra (she was second chair clarinet player in the orchestra and he was first chair). They married on May 19, 1951 in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI and he preceded her in death on December 7, 2008. During her lifetime, Grace started the Clothes Closet organization through the Emmanuel Lutheran Church which helped countless numbers of people. For many years Grace taught Sunday school, was a freelance writer for the Ypsilanti Press, and was the Finance Administrator for H & K Braun Farms. Grace had a lifelong love of reading and of helping others.

Survivors include her children Jon (Sindy) Kennedy, Karl (Michele) Kennedy, Bruce (Kristine) Kennedy, Lynn (Paul) Ferne and her two children, and Lee (Daniel) Ruff. Other survivors include her grandchildren Kevin (Cassie) Kennedy, Bryan Kennedy, J.J. (Emily) Kennedy, Travis (Hannah) Kennedy, Bruce L. (Taylor) Kennedy, Jacob Ruff, and Tristan (Michelle) Ruff, her brother Howard Braun, granddaughter-in-law Lori Kennedy, and many great-grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death in addition to her husband by her brother Kelven Braun, her sister Joyce Braun, her grandson Kenneth Kennedy, and a great-granddaughter Erin Kennedy.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 201 North River Street, Ypsilanti MI, 48198, on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church (check memo Clothes Closet). Burial will take place at the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, MI. To leave a memory, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.