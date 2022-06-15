PRESS RELEASE: Wendy's Celebrates Reopening of Saline Restaurant With June 24 Event for Saline Area Social Service

(The is a press release)

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants announces the grand reopening of the Wendy’s located at 760 E Michigan Ave in Saline. The restaurant recently underwent significant renovations as part of TEAM Schostak’s statewide image activation efforts for many of its 56 Wendy’s locations. Improvements include a modern guest seating area, remodeled restrooms, an updated exterior and a repaved parking lot.

As part of its mission to serve the community, TEAM Schostak is partnering with Saline Area Social Service (SASS), a 100 percent community-funded organization that provides food and emergency assistance to more than 300 people each week. The restaurant will donate 50% of sales on Friday, June 24 to SASS and will present a check of the earnings at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Dine to Donate” for Saline Area Social Service (SASS)

Friday, June 24

50% of sales will benefit SASS

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening

Monday, June 27, 11 AM

First 100 customers will receive a keychain good for free Jr. Frosty treats for 2022*

Ribbon cutting with TEAM Schostak leadership, Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, and local public safety heroes

Check presentation to SASS

Voted Top Workplace in Michigan for four years in a row, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants expects to fill approximately 25 jobs in the Saline area over the next year at its restaurants. As part of the company’s commitment to helping team members grow, eligible employees and immediate family members can receive a full college scholarship at Cleary University toward programs including bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Our number one core value is our people,” said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants. “The scholarship program is just one way we put our people first and contribute to the advancement of their careers and goals.”

For more information on the free college scholarship program and career opportunities, visit Teamschostak.com/education.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan.