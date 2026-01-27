WCC Opens Doors to 70+ Career Paths During CTE Month in February

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will spotlight Career and Technical Education (CTE) throughout February with a series of on-campus workshops, panels and activities open to the public. Students, families and community members are invited to explore more than 70 career pathways that lead to in-demand jobs.

WCC offers associate degrees and certificates for direct entry into careers in health care, business and IT, manufacturing, construction, transportation and more.

February is national CTE Month, recognizing programs that help meet workforce needs. The U.S. is projected to face a shortage of 6 million skilled workers through 2032, according to the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE).

In addition to CTE Month events, WCC will host more than 220 high school students from across Southeast Michigan for a SkillsUSA competition in auto service, auto body and welding. WCC will also welcome 80 students from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District for an on-campus immersion experience in construction, CNC and radiography.

Below are featured CTE Month events open to the public. Here is a campus map for building locations. Additional CTE Month tabling dates, workshops and events are listed on WCC’s CTE Month webpage.

Featured CTE Month Events (Open to the Public)

Feb. 3 | 12–2 p.m. | Garrett’s — Sip Into Your Career! Dirty Soda Bar (No registration required)

— Sip Into Your Career! Dirty Soda Bar (No registration required) Feb. 10 | 11 a.m.–12 p.m. | Garrett’s — Justice In Action: Careers That Make A Difference (Preregistration required)

— Justice In Action: Careers That Make A Difference (Preregistration required) Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. | Student Center (First Floor) — Precision Under Pressure: Operation Challenge (No registration required)

— Precision Under Pressure: Operation Challenge (No registration required) Feb. 17 | 1:30–3 p.m. | Student Center Community Room — Pitch, Pivot, Prosper: Entrepreneurship Panel (Preregistration required)

— Pitch, Pivot, Prosper: Entrepreneurship Panel (Preregistration required) Feb. 26 | 12–1:30 p.m. | Business Education Building, Room 160 — Where Students Meet Industry: A Conversation in Tech (Preregistration required)

