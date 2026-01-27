Meticulous Homemaker Marlene Jedele, Mother of 2, Retired from Saline Area Schools Food Services

Marlene Ida Jedele passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the age of 91, surrounded by her family at Linden Square Memory Center.

She was born on May 24th, 1934, in Lodi Township, to Ernest and Clara (Renz) Wild. On May 4th, 1957, she married her beloved husband Lloyd Jedele, and they shared 67 years of marriage before his passing in December 2024.

She was the loving and steadfast mother to David (Donna) Jedele and Barbara (Curt) Fielder and a proud and devoted grandmother to Amy (Destiny) Jedele, Angela (John) Kohler, Amanda (Mason) Pichla, Sarah (Joshua) Blades, and Jacob (Megan) Fielder, as well as 8 great-grandchildren.

Marlene spent her life caring for her family and community. After graduating from Saline High School, she worked at the County Building in Ann Arbor until the birth of her children. Marlene was a meticulous homemaker. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, and taking pride in a clean home. She served her time as a 4-H Leader and was an active member of the Mary Martha Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church. She later retired from the Food Service Department at Saline Area Schools.

Marlene is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Ruth Blumenauer, and her sisters-in-law Elizabeth (Richard) Roehm and Mary Jedele.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers-in-law Willard Blumenauer, Leroy (Irene) Jedele, Harold (Caroline) Jedele, and James Jedele, and her sister-in-law, Marilynn (George) Brassow.

Marlene’s family would especially like to thank the staff of the Terrace Unit at Linden Square for the compassionate care they provided her over the past year.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, January 30th, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Ralph Stuebs will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also follow and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marlene’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church – Saline, to Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 N. Maple Road, Saline, Michigan 48176. Please write “Meals on Wheels” in the check’s memo line, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To leave a memory you have of Marlene, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

