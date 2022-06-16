Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center Students Perform at Free Concert in Downtown Saline Thursday

The Salty Sounds of Summer are back!

The free concert series returns to downtown Saline Thursday night at 7 p.m on North Ann Arbor Street - right in the middle of the street (between US-12 and the entrance to the parking lot).

The first concert showcases the youth bands and performers from the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center.

Alex Johnson is one of the owners of the music center, which moved to its new home at 135 E. Bennett St., in Saline a couple of years ago. The first half of the show will be a solo/acoustic set. The second half features the electric bands.

"For several years we have put on student shows at events like Salty Summer Sounds but haven’t been able to do much for the last couple of years," Johnson said. "This’ll be our first public student performance since 2019."

The Salty Sounds of Summer concert series is presented by Saline Main Street.