Home Shopping? Here's a Preview Of Sunday's Saline Open Houses
Looking for a home in Saline? Go beyond the websites and make an afternoon of it!
Here's a look at Sunday's open houses.
220 Monroe St., Saline
$340,000
Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
1760 sq. ft, 3 bed 1.5 bath
This turn-of-the-century Victorian home is located a short walk from the patios and parades in downtown Saline. It's also just a short stroll from Curtiss Park. Hardwood floors, original woodwork and plaster walls make this a unique find. The addition is a four-season glass conservatory.
362 Sydney Ct, Saline
$659,900
2-4 p.m., Sunday
3217 sq ft, 6 bed 3.5 bath
More than 4600 square feet of living space including a fabulous walk-out basement that also includes a move-in ready "mother-in-law" suite. This home is nestled in the popular York Place neighborhood. Home also features a 3.5-car garage and a heated in-ground pool and a patio oasis.
9054 Yorkshire Dr, Saline
$640,000
1-3 p.m., Sunday
2,822 sq ft, 3 bed 2.5 bath
This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath brick ranch on one acre is located in the Yorkshire Hills neighborhood. The kitchen features oak cabinets, corian counters and a giant center island/breakfast bar with a built-in range and more.