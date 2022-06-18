Home Shopping? Here's a Preview Of Sunday's Saline Open Houses

Looking for a home in Saline? Go beyond the websites and make an afternoon of it!

Here's a look at Sunday's open houses.

220 Monroe St., Saline

$340,000

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

1760 sq. ft, 3 bed 1.5 bath

This turn-of-the-century Victorian home is located a short walk from the patios and parades in downtown Saline. It's also just a short stroll from Curtiss Park. Hardwood floors, original woodwork and plaster walls make this a unique find. The addition is a four-season glass conservatory.



362 Sydney Ct, Saline

$659,900

2-4 p.m., Sunday

3217 sq ft, 6 bed 3.5 bath

More than 4600 square feet of living space including a fabulous walk-out basement that also includes a move-in ready "mother-in-law" suite. This home is nestled in the popular York Place neighborhood. Home also features a 3.5-car garage and a heated in-ground pool and a patio oasis.

9054 Yorkshire Dr, Saline

$640,000

1-3 p.m., Sunday

2,822 sq ft, 3 bed 2.5 bath

This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath brick ranch on one acre is located in the Yorkshire Hills neighborhood. The kitchen features oak cabinets, corian counters and a giant center island/breakfast bar with a built-in range and more.