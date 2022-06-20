GALLERY: Young Musicians Provide the Salty Sounds of Summer
The Salty Sounds of Summer strummed were strummed through downtown Saline for the first time in 2022 last week.
The show was held in the middle of North Ann Arbor Street - about 150 yards from where it was when it was on the south side of the street.
The music was performed by artists from the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center, located just around the corner on Bennett Street.
The opening act featured singer-songwriter Grayson Alderink, a rising senior at Saline High School. Alderink played acoustic guitar and sang songs made popular over the last 40 years alongside Alex Johnson, who played a tall hand drum. Johnson is co-owner of the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center.
Alderink was followed by a band of student musicians who played hard-charging rock 'n roll. Saline High School student Leo Hoffman played drums.
Friendly staff members from Enchanted Oven and McPherson Local served sweet confections to the audience who gathered for the show. Camilo Ojeda shredded on electric guitar. Ambrose Kelley played guitar and also had a shining moment singing Can't Stop by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Selene Freudenberg played bass. Johnson joined the band on vocals for several songs.
It was a great experience for the budding musicians.
"I think it was really fun and it's like the first time I've ever done anything like this," Hoffman said. "I've only been playing drums for two years, so I was kind of nervous. But it was a lot of fun. I liked it."
Unofficially, the band goes by the name "Wednesdays,' since that's the night they rehearse.
This week's show features classic rock covers from Vinyl Underground. The show begins at 7 p.m., Thursday.
The Salty Sounds of Summer concert is presented by Saline Main Street and the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center.
Below are pictures from last week's show. For the full gallery, click here.