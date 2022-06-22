SOFTBALL: Stingers Reach Quarterfinals in USSSA Inter-Lakes Sumer Slam Tournament

The 14U Saline Stingerz reached the quarterfinals in the Open Division of the USSSA Inter-Lakes Summer Slam in Commerce Township earlier this month. The tourney featured 18 of the best travel softball teams in Michigan.

The Stingerz notched impressive victories in Saturday's pool play, winning 2-1, 5-4, and 8-2 over Turnin' 2 Carah, Firecrackers Ferrara, and Anchor Bay Angels, respectively. The Stingerz won their first single-elimination bracket game 1-0 over Freedom 14U before falling to Finesse Russell 1 – 2. The successful weekend included great pitching by Zosia Mazur and Olivia Forrest; timely offensive execution led by Casey Griffin’s 0.583 batting average and game-winning hits from Mazur and Natalie Coughlin; and incredible team defense.

Pictured above are, in the top row, left to right: Lucy Winters, Olivia Forrest, Natalie Coughlin, Madison Bellus, Zosia Mazur, and Shannon Tangney. In the bottom row are Casey Griffin, Emilee Sontag, Madylin Marshall, Lexi Speicher and Jacy Walker.

The coaches are Matt Griffin, Justin Marshall and Ryan Sontag.