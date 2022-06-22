Saline MI
6-22-2022 2:46am

Saline Rising Junior Kate Stemmer Receives Offer to Play Basketball at Northwood University

Kate Stemmer, a rising junior basketball star at Saline High School, has received her first college basketball offer from Northwood University.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/SalineHoops/status/1539278609537433603 -->

Stemmer has been a key player on the Saline basketball team since her freshman year, when she helped the Hornets to an SEC Red title and district championship. She's known for her fierce defense, fearless drives to the hoop and free throw shooting.

Her holder sister Ella was also a basketball star at Saline High School and now plays college basketball at Lehigh University.

