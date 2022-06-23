Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Macon Road Rollover Crash

A man who crashed into a ditch on Macon Road escaped a vehicle fire and serious injury early in the morning June 22.

According to Saline Area Fire Department Lt. Brandon Sears, the man was driving on Macon Road when he swerved to avoid a family of racoons on the road. He lost control of his Chevy sedan and rolled over into a deep ditch. Lt. Sears said the vehicle caught fire. The driver was able to squeeze out of the vehicle and suffered a few minor injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found flames 10-15 feet high. Firefighters put out the blaze, using hydraulic tools to open the door.

The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"He's fortunate. That could have been a lot worse," Sears said.

Firefighters closed Macon Road while working at the scene.