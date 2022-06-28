Raymond Schlaff, Electrician, Loved Cooking for Family, Friends and His Golden Retrievers

Raymond Henry Schlaff Jr of Milan, Michigan passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Ray was born to Raymond H. Schlaff Sr. (deceased) and Cheryl A. (Furbush) Schlaff on September 19, 1970 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ray was preceded in death by his father Ray Sr. as well as two beloved dogs, Stuart, and Mackenzie. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Schlaff, and sisters Diane R. Cuff of Oviedo, Florida, and (twin) Janice M. Shank of Milan and his Golden Retriever, Calvin. Raymond graduated from Saline High School in 1989. He attended classes at Ferris State University and Washtenaw Community College. After a few years working for Classic Pizza in Dexter, he entered the local electrical apprenticeship program. Becoming a certified electrician, he worked many jobs in the Ann Arbor area. As a Journeyman Electrician he was a member of the

IBEW Local 252. Ray was a big fan of the Red Wings, Tigers, and maybe even the Lions. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, but his biggest loves were cooking for family and friends and his Golden Retrievers.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Saline First United Methodist Church, from 3:00 P.M. until the time of funeral service at 4:00 P.M. Rev. Dr. James Tuttle will officiate. A light meal will be served after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Michigan. To sign Ray’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.