Florence Breitner, Mother of 3, Wife, Taught Elementary School in Ann Arbor for 33 Years

Florence (Huizenga) Breitner, age 87, of Saline, Mich., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022 with her family by her side.

Florence was born on March 17, 1935 to the late Julius Huizenga and Theodora (Meyer) Huizenga. She attended grades K-12 at St. Thomas Catholic School in Ann Arbor.

Florence graduated from Eastern Michigan University and was an elementary school teacher in the Ann Arbor Schools for 33 years.

On December 27, 1958 she married Glen Breitner. She enjoyed working in her yard, especially with flowers, golfing, going to her cabin up north, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, MI.

Florence is survived by her husband, Glen Breitner; two sons, David Breitner of Saline, and Mark (Ann) Breitner of Troy, MI. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amanda (Matthew) White, Benjamin Breitner, Alyssa (Josh) Anderson, Kelsey Breitner, and Jacob (Emily) Breitner, seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Wyatt, Aubrey, Emileigh, Ayden, Lucy, and Emelya. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, Francis, Richard, and Theodore.

A Mass of the Christian Burial Service will take place on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the church from 10:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:30 A.M. Inurnment will take place following the service and will be held in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium. A luncheon will also follow the service and will be held at the church. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the church or to the American Heart Association, and envelopes will be available at the service. To leave a memory you have of Florence, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.