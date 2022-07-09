Principal Switch: Michelle Szczechowicz and Laura Washington Are Switching Jobs in Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch announced that principals Laura Washington and Michelle Szczechowicz will switch jobs effective Monday.

Washington will become the principal of Woodland Meadows Elementary School, one of the district's three K-3 elementary schools. Szczechowicz will become the principal of Saline Middle School.

Szczechowicz had been the longest serving administrator in their current role in the district, next to Saline Alternative High School principal Carol Melcher.

"As I continue to work closely with our administrative team and evaluate their strengths and the needs of the district, I have complete confidence that both Laura and Michelle will serve our students well in these new roles while leveraging their strengths as leaders,” Laatsch said in a news release Friday.

Washington has worked in the district for more than 20 years. She had been principal at Saline Middle School since August of 2020. She spent four years as principal of Heritage Elementary School. Before becoming assistant principal at Saline Middle School she was a Spanish teacher in Saline Schools.

"It is with great enthusiasm and excitement that I join the Woodland Meadows team as principal. I am looking forward to getting to know all of the staff, the kids, and the families that make Woodland Meadows such a special place for our youngest learners," Washington said in the news release.

Szczechowicz had been the principal of Woodland Meadows Elementary School since 2011. Previously, she had worked as the assistant principal at Saline Middle School. She began her career in education in South Lyon.

“I am filled with excitement and enthusiasm to join the team at Saline Middle School," Szczechowicz said in the news release. "I am looking forward to learning and growing with the staff and families, as I know the history of excellence that has been established at the middle school.”