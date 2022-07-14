Election Update: Cameron, Cassise Join City of Saline Council Race, Gold, Sontag to Compete for School Board

Two more names have unofficially been placed on the November election ballot in the City of Saline.

Robert Cameron and Brian Cassise have joined Janet Dillon on the Washtenaw County Clerk's unofficial list of candidates for the November election.

Cameron, Cassise, and Dillon have all filed to run for a two-year seat on city council. Incumbent Dean Girbach and Nicole Rice have also announced their candidacy for council. There are three open positions on council.

Girbach and Dillon are incumbents. The other incumbent, Dawn Krause, is not seeking re-election.

Brian Marl is also seeking re-election as the city's mayor. The Saline Post has not learned of anyone seeking to challenge Marl.

Anyone seeking to run for city office must file their qualifying petitions with the city clerk's office by 4 p.m., July 22. Petition packets and candidate information are available in the Clerk’s office at 100 N. Harris Street

Saline area voters will also elect three members to the Board of Education. Lauren Gold and Amy Sontag have filed to run for the trustee term that expires at the end of 2026. To date, incumbent Michael McVey is the only confirmed candidate for two open four-year trustee positions.

Candidates for school board must file their affidavit of identity and nonpartisan nominating petition by 4 p.m., July 26.