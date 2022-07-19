Wife, Mother of Two, Peggy Sweet, Worked at Comerica Bank for 41 Years

Peggy Marie Sweet, 73, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at Arbor Hospice of Saline on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Peggy was born December 15, 1948 to the late Frederick “Ted” Hill and Barbara (Hunter) Hill. On August 2, 1969 she married Ronald Sweet. Peggy is survived by her husband, Ronald, her two children, Rhonda (Joseph) Jent of Milan, Michigan and Todd (Christine) Sweet of Plymouth, Michigan; three grandchildren, Annabel, Stella and Jonah Sweet. She is also survived by her siblings, James (Dianne) Hill, Larry (April) Hill, and Fred Hill and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Barbara Hill.

Peggy worked at Comerica Bank in Saline for 41 years, retiring in 2007. She loved reading, doing puzzles, watching her favorite TV shows, caring for her plants and flowers, and most of all spending time with her family. She dedicated the last 15 years of her life caring for her grandchildren and supporting them at their school and sports activities.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Friends may also join the family on Friday, July 22 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Dr. James Tuttle will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service and will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also follow the service and will be held at the Saline American Legion. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Arbor Hospice, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Peggy, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.