7-22-2022 12:01am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jul 22 - Sunday, Jul 24
It's going to be a warm and mostly dry - at least until Sunday, when we might see a little rain.
Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 22 - Sunday, Jul 24
Friday July 22
Clear throughout the day.
High: 87° Low: 66° with a 21% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the W.
Saturday July 23
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 87° Low: 71° with a 41% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the SW.
Sunday July 24
Possible light rain in the morning.
High: 89° Low: 64° with a 66% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the WSW.
