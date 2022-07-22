Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jul 22 - Sunday, Jul 24

It's going to be a warm and mostly dry - at least until Sunday, when we might see a little rain.

Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 22 - Sunday, Jul 24

Friday July 22

Clear throughout the day.

High: 87° Low: 66° with a 21% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the W.

Saturday July 23

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 87° Low: 71° with a 41% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the SW.

Sunday July 24

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 89° Low: 64° with a 66% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the WSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.