Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jul 26 - Saturday, Jul 30

Mother nature offers a brief respite from the sweltering heat this week. Here's the forecast.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jul 26 - Saturday, Jul 30

Monday July 25

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 78° Low: 55° with a 3% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NW.

Tuesday July 26

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 80° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the WSW.

Wednesday July 27

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 83° Low: 62° with a 48% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the WSW.

Thursday July 28

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 83° Low: 59° with a 19% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the W.

Friday July 29

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 81° Low: 57° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the NW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.