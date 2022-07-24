Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jul 26 - Saturday, Jul 30
Mother nature offers a brief respite from the sweltering heat this week. Here's the forecast.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jul 26 - Saturday, Jul 30
Monday July 25
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 78° Low: 55° with a 3% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NW.
Tuesday July 26
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 80° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the WSW.
Wednesday July 27
Possible light rain in the morning.
High: 83° Low: 62° with a 48% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the WSW.
Thursday July 28
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 83° Low: 59° with a 19% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the W.
Friday July 29
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 81° Low: 57° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the NW.
