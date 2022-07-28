What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Jul 29 - Sunday, Jul 31

In Saline this weekend while your friends are on vacation? Fret not. There's plenty to do!

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 29 - Sunday, Jul 31

FEATURED EVENTS

Neighborhood Picnic - Sat Jul 30 11:00 am

The Assembly Saline

Everyone is invited to a day of fun, getting to know your neighbors! Bounce house with dual water slide, bounce-joust ring, yard games, volleyball and more! Free chicken dinner and door prizes!Hope Clinic will be here to share with you the services they offer as well.Picnic starts at 11:00 am and ends at 3:00 pm.Neighbor is defined as anyone who wants to come. We are here to love our neighbors, wherever they live! [more details]

UAW Local 892 Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show - Sun Jul 31 11:00 am

Local 892 Union Hall

UAW Local 892 recreational committee presents the 2nd annual Car Show. Awarded trophy and prize categories- best in show, muscle, Classic, modified, import, exotic, truck, motorcycle, engine, paint and Kids choice award.Food trucks, fresh squeezed fruit beverages (adult), participant raffles, 50/50 raffle, giveaways, bouncy house, DJ, 360° photo booth, the lovely ladies of the 892 carwash, and much more!For Ticket Information- Dwayne White- 313-258-8138For Car Entry Information- Kevin 734-999… [more details]

Other Events

Washtenaw 4H Youth Fair - Fri Jul 29 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw 4H Fair concludes.8:30 a.m.- Horse &Pony Gymkhana and Costume contest.9 a.m. - Rabbit Skillathon11 a.m. - Dairy Judging1 p.m. - Archery Contest1:30 p.m. - Animal decorator contest2:30 p.m. - Ag Olympics5:30 p.m. - 4H Alumni Fun Show7 p.m. - Sweepstakes Showmanship & Senior Recognition [more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Jul 30 8:00 am

The freshest local produce, flowers, meat, poultry, eggs, bread, crafts and more! Music starts at 9:30. [more details]

County Clean-Up Day: Saline - Sat Jul 30 9:00 am

Saline High School

Have you done some cleaning and ended up with stuff you don't know where to take? Bring our waste specialists your TVs, tires, paint, oils, garden chemicals and more for responsible and safe disposal!

This Washtenaw County Clean-up Day will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 9am-1pm at Saline High School.

Please consider a donation of $15 to help support this effort. Please only bring materials you can unload within 20 minutes or less. Long wait times are expected. While we strive to… [more details]

Saline Food Truck Festival - Sat Jul 30 4:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Eight food trucks will be participating at this event at Mill Pond Park. This event will raise money for Saline Area Social Services. For more info, visit: salinefoodtruckfestival.com [more details]

Saline Youth Council Book Drive - Sun Jul 31 12:00 am

Help the Saline Youth Council re-stock Little Free Libraries. Drop off books at the Saline Rec Center, 1866 Woodland Dr. before July 31. For more info, contact cscruggs@cityofsaline.org. [more details]

