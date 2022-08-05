Pittsfield Township Board Considers Zoning Change for Apartment Building on Carpenter Road

The Pittsfield Township Board will have the second reading of zoning ordinance change to allow a four-story, 121-unit apartment building on Carpenter road, just south of I-94.

The board meets Aug. 10.

The Walden apartment complex will feature 12 studio apartments (500-525 square feet), 54 one-bedroom apartments (750-850 square feet) and 55 two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartments (1,025-1,075 square feet).

The applicant sees to rezone two parcels and a portion of a third to "planned unit development." The zoning designation would allow the applicant to achieve higher density development while maintaining woodlands and wetlands. The current zoning would allow 87 single-family units - although the density would be much lower due to infrastructure and woodland/wetland protection rules.

The PUD plan would preserve 17 acres of open space, according to planning memo from Carlisle Wortman, consultant for the township.