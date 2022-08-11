Saline Middle School Announces Tryouts, Skills and Drills Session

Coach Scott Scull is announcing Saline Middle School volleyball try outs:

Monday, August 29th: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade)

Monday, August 29th: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade)

Tuesday, August 30th: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade)

Tuesday, August 30th: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade)

Wednesday, August 31st: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade)

Wednesday, August 31st: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade)

Thursday, September 1st: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade)

Thursday, September 1st: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade)

For practice gear, players should bring comfortable clothing, court shoes and knee pads. Players do not need to purchase any new gear for tryouts, Stull said.

In accordance with MHSAA rules, students must have a current physical. Once a player has made the team, the $275 pay-to-participate fee is due.

Skills and Drills:

Stull and coach Witt and the team will have a Skills and Drills session from 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Liberty School. This will be an opportunity to get in some drill work and scrimmage time. This is an optional opportunity and will not

include any testing for evaluation.

Coach’s information:

*Coach Witt

7th

Grade Coach: wittc@salineschools.org

*Coach Stull

8th

Grade Coach: sstully9@yahoo.com

A complete information sheet is available to view on the Saline Athletic website**