Madylin Marshall is Crowned Miss Saline 2025

Madylin Marshall was crowned Miss Saline 2025 at Saline Summerfest this Saturday. The Miss Saline pageant celebrated their 77th year, with twelve young women from the community competing for the top prize.

Marshall, who was 2024’s First Runner Up, is happy to serve as an ambassador again this year.

“I am so excited to serve as Miss Saline 2025,” Marshall said. “ I’ve absolutely loved being an ambassador this past year, and I can’t wait to grow what I’ve started, and just inspire our girls to run next year and years after. I want to see Miss Saline live on as it is an incredible tradition.”

In August, the young ladies went through an extensive interview process, answering questions from the panel of judges. This year’s judges were Mayor Brian Marl, realtor Julie Picknell, salon owner Jeffrey McLaughlin, and professor and former Miss Saline (2004) Shannon Cassilo.

Lizzie White, Miss Saline 2024, shared emcee duties with Erin Huetteman, Miss Saline 2023. White explained the judging process.

“On August 3, our judges conducted preliminary interviews with contestants. They were evaluated on leadership skills, community service, engagement, enthusiasm, friendliness, interest in Miss Saline, communication, and public speaking skills. During the year, Miss Saline will be engaging with community members of all ages and interviewing business sponsors, so public speaking is essential,” White said.

Marshall will receive a scholarship of $2, 250 for her achievement.

First runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship, and second runner-up will receive a $300 scholarship. Cash awards were also given for Miss Congeniality, Saline Community Service Award, Spirit of Miss Saline Award, Academic Excellence Award, and the White Family Scholarship.

Co-directors Molly Coy and Kim Bryant spoke of the hard work that the young ladies were involved in this past year, including Toys for Tots, parades, and fundraisers such as yesterday’s Stuff the Bus event.

“We appreciate the help of all the young ladies,” said Stuff the Bus organizer Paul Hynek.

Jamail Aikens, executive director of Saline Area Social Services, offered his thanks as well.

“On behalf of the 100 students who will be receiving back-to-school supplies, and many others that don’t directly come to Saline Social Services, thank you, ladies, for all your hard work this week,” he said.

Marshall said she was moved and inspired by her predecessor, Lizzie White, and looks forward to the opportunity to continue the tradition of Miss Saline as she serves in the community.

“This past year, Lizzie did an incredible job being Miss Saline.,” she said. “Her speech today was incredible. Truly, it means so much to me to have this honor. I’m so excited to stand next to all of these incredible women who have built Miss Saline.”

Some photos below.

