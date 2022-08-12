Longtime Administrator David Raft Listed Among Resignations in Saline Schools HR Report

David Raft, the longtime Saline Area Schools administrator, has resigned from the school district. Raft's most recent position in the district was Principal of Operations. In that role, Raft had been the point-person for the district's bond proposal.

According to the human resources report in the most recent agenda packet, Raft's resignation is effective Aug. 12.

The Saline Post learned of Raft's resignation late Thursday evening and did not reach out Raft or Saline schools officials for comment.

In January, Raft was moved into the principal of operations role - a new role created within the district's administrative ranks. Previously, he was principal at Saline High School, Saline Middle School and Harvest Elementary School. The Saline High School graduate began his education career in Indiana before returning to Saline to teach marketing.

Raft wasn't the only resignation in the HR report. Fellow administrator Molly Garcia, Director of Special Education, also resigned, effective Aug. 5.

Other departures include:

Caitlin Diefenbach, teacher, Heritage, resignation

Laura Engelhuber, teacher, Saline MS, retirement

Matt Gerlinger, technician, SWWC, resignation

Catherine Gray, literacy tutor, Pleasant Ridge, resignation

Lynne Harrison-Ley, literacy tutor, Pleasant Ridge, resignation

Julianna Rossetto, paraeducator, Pleasant Ridge, resignation

Sarah Scadding, literacy tutor, Harvest, resignation

Nicole Toth, teacher, Harvest, resignation

Jennifer Wolf, teacher, Saline MS/HS, resignation

New hires include: