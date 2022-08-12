Longtime Administrator David Raft Listed Among Resignations in Saline Schools HR Report
David Raft, the longtime Saline Area Schools administrator, has resigned from the school district. Raft's most recent position in the district was Principal of Operations. In that role, Raft had been the point-person for the district's bond proposal.
According to the human resources report in the most recent agenda packet, Raft's resignation is effective Aug. 12.
The Saline Post learned of Raft's resignation late Thursday evening and did not reach out Raft or Saline schools officials for comment.
In January, Raft was moved into the principal of operations role - a new role created within the district's administrative ranks. Previously, he was principal at Saline High School, Saline Middle School and Harvest Elementary School. The Saline High School graduate began his education career in Indiana before returning to Saline to teach marketing.
Raft wasn't the only resignation in the HR report. Fellow administrator Molly Garcia, Director of Special Education, also resigned, effective Aug. 5.
Other departures include:
- Caitlin Diefenbach, teacher, Heritage, resignation
- Laura Engelhuber, teacher, Saline MS, retirement
- Matt Gerlinger, technician, SWWC, resignation
- Catherine Gray, literacy tutor, Pleasant Ridge, resignation
- Lynne Harrison-Ley, literacy tutor, Pleasant Ridge, resignation
- Julianna Rossetto, paraeducator, Pleasant Ridge, resignation
- Sarah Scadding, literacy tutor, Harvest, resignation
- Nicole Toth, teacher, Harvest, resignation
- Jennifer Wolf, teacher, Saline MS/HS, resignation
New hires include:
- Molly Alley, paraeducator, Pleasant Ridge
- Sarah Blaney, teacher, Heritage
- Sandra Briones, teacher, Saline Middle School
- Sharon Cho, behavioral analyst
- Susan Cody, Dean of Students, Saline High School
- Morgan Dobbins, teacher, Harvest
- William Engelhuber, custodian, Saline Middle School
- Mandy Green, office assistant, Woodland Meadows
- Jessica Hohenberger, teacher, Pleasant Ridge/Saline Middle School
- Marcus Jones, Dean of Students, Saline Middle School
- Adrienne Lambert, paraeducator, Pleasant Ridge
- Olivia Lesh, teacher, Harvest
- Tyler Palka, Dean of Students, Saline High School
- Abby Reeder, teacher, Pleasant Ridge
- Trenton Trout, teacher, Southwest Washtenaw Consortium
- Jessica LeVasseur, paraeducator, Pleasant Ridge