Celso, Swanger Tied for First as Saline Takes 2nd in 20-Team Scramble

The Saline High School varsity girls golf team opened the season with a strong showing at the East Jackson team scramble. The team of Grace Celso and Laura Swanger tied for first with a score of 68 and led Saline to a second-place finish in the 20-team tournament.

"I am really excited for Grace and Laura. They both just went back and forth hitting very great shots and making big putts," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Shelby Dahms and Jordan Wickham shot a 77 to finish 9th and Grace Warren and Sophie Elston shot 98 to finish 29th.

"It was such a great start for the girls. The weather was beautiful and there were so many highlights," Williams-Hoak said. "This was such a positive experience for all the girls and one of our seven Freshmen Sophie Elston played in her first varsity tournament."

Grace Celso, Grace Warren, Jordan Wickham, Laura Swanger, Shelby Dahms, Sophie Elston, Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak