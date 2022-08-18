What to do in Saline this weekend: Ice Cream Social, Concert, Art Makingm Book Club and More

Enjoy your last few weeks of summer - right in here in town.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in Saline!

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21

FEATURED EVENTS

Taylor Jacobsen Memorial Garden Dedication - Sat Aug 20 10:00 am

Rentschler Farm Museum

The public is invited to join the Saline Area Historical Society as it dedicates the Taylor Jacobsen Memorial Garden at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Rentschler Farm Museum.

The long-time Saline Area Schools art teacher and community dynamo died at the age of 84 of pancreatic cancer in 2021.

Jacobsen volunteered for many community organizations, including the Saline Area Historical Society, which operates the Rentschler Farm Museum, where he helped care for the gardens and the animals… [more details]

Old Fashion Ice Cream Social at Weber Blaess - Sun Aug 21 1:00 pm

Weber Blaess One Room School

The Saline Area Schools Historic Preservation Foundation hosts an old fashion ice cream social at the Weber Blaess One-Room School from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21. The public is invited.From the moment one steps through the white board fence surrounding the Weber Blaess One-Room School, you can enjoy homemade ice cream with a variety of toppings.There will also be reenactments to provide an opportunity for young and old to experience what a school day might have been like in the early 20th… [more details]

Other Events

Canvas and Cookies at SASC - Fri Aug 19 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Canvas and Cookies class with Katherine Downie at Saline Area Senior Center, August 19 from 12PM-2PM. $25/members, $30/non-members. August theme: still life with fruit. To register, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9284. [more details]

Lethal Lunch Book Club - Fri Aug 19 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person* the third Friday of the month to discuss deliciously wicked details of murders most foul. We’ll read books in the murder mystery genre and first-in-a-series books. This month we are reading IQ by Joe Ide.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Registration is required. *Can't make it in-person? Join us via Zoom!

[more details]

Annie and Rod Capps Trio Live at Stony Lake Brewing Company - Fri Aug 19 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Company

Annie and Rod Capps Trio Live at Stony Lake Brewing Company. Friday, August 19 at 8PM. Tickets are $15, all proceeds go to artists. To purchase tickets, visit:https://checkout.square.site/buy/ZT4WZOD6IB73EYS62MDS3HHH [more details]

The Quilting Season's Annual Donation Sale - Sat Aug 20 9:30 am

The Quilting Season

The Quilting Season's Annual Donation Sale! Saturday, August 20 , 9:30AM-5PM. Cash and checks accepted. All proceeds benefit local children's charities. For more info, call 734-429-2900. [more details]

Sound Therapy Workshop - Sat Aug 20 2:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, for this introduction to sound therapy workshop, playshop and sound bath.

In this workshop we will explore how healing with sound works. Participants will learn the basics of sound, the history of sound therapy, the tools used in sound therapy (specifically Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, and gongs), and the applications for group and individual use of sound therapy.

Come and learn the therapeutic and balancing effect of sound therapy using… [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation: Ever Changing - Sat Aug 20 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Louise Hay is one of the most significant metaphysical healers of our time. Her affirmations and work with identifying the root cause of dis-ease in the body was ground breaking for the time AND it still resonates today. Louise was born in August, so to celebrate her birth, we will visit affirmations and readings from her book - You Can Heal Your Life - coupled with sacred sound of singing bowls, gongs, and more!

Please bring a mat and any additional supports you would like for your comfort … [more details]

Weber-Blaess - Old-fashioned Ice Cream Social - Sun Aug 21 1:00 pm

Weber-Blaess One-Room School

Ladies in white gloves carrying parasols will stroll the grounds of Weber Blaess, Saline’s one-room schoolhouse, Sunday during an old-fashioned ice cream social from 1-4 p.m.The fundraiser includes tours of the schoolhouse, musical entertainment, and grilled hot dogs. Children can play games that would have taken place during a 1900’s recess, including hopscotch, graces, and stilts.Proceeds from this event will provide funds for continual maintenance of the schoolhouse and site, including a new… [more details]

Native Plant Sale & "Ask an Arborist" - Sun Aug 21 2:00 pm

Guardian Tree Experts

Native Plant Sale & "Ask an Arborist" - Sunday August 21, 2022 from 2pm to 5pm at Guardian Tree Experts. ReLeaf Michigan is partnering with East Michigan Natives to offer native perennials for $6.50 a quart size plant. 50 varieties of plants are offered. Also "Ask an Arborist" a ReLeaf Michigan arborist will be there to answer your tree questions. Go to

https://www.releafmichigan.org/plantsale2022.html for more information [more details]

