8-19-2022 12:01am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21
Well, the beautiful weather couldn't last forever, could it?
If you want to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, be prepared to get wet! Here's the forecast.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21
Friday August 19
Clear throughout the day.
High: 85° Low: 62° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SSW.
Saturday August 20
Rain starting in the afternoon.
High: 85° Low: 64° with a 76% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SSE.
Sunday August 21
Rain throughout the day.
High: 79° Low: 64° with a 95% chance of rain with 4 mph winds from the SSE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.