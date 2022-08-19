Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21

Well, the beautiful weather couldn't last forever, could it?

If you want to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, be prepared to get wet! Here's the forecast.

Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21

Friday August 19

Clear throughout the day.

High: 85° Low: 62° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SSW.

Saturday August 20

Rain starting in the afternoon.

High: 85° Low: 64° with a 76% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SSE.

Sunday August 21

Rain throughout the day.

High: 79° Low: 64° with a 95% chance of rain with 4 mph winds from the SSE.

