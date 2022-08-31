Les Rowe, Husband, Father of 3 Children, Worked for St. Joe's for 46 Years

Leslie “Les” Francis Rowe passed away peacefully Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

It is very appropriate he was at St. Joe’s, as he had served there for 46 years in the Interventional Radiology department before retiring on February 25, 2015.

Les, the second son of 12 children of Walter and Lucille (Pant) Rowe, was born on February 25, 1950. Les grew up in the Britton area, graduating from Britton High School in 1968. He attended the Radiology program at Washtenaw Community College. There he met a Saline girl, Jackie Leonard, also attending the program and looking for a ride to school every day.

Throughout fifty-two years of marriage, they were blessed with three children: Ryan Leslie (Heather) Rowe, Brent Michael (Karen) Rowe and Marilyn “Marci” Elizabeth (Todd) Rowe, along with grandchildren Hannah Leslie, Andrew John, and Eliza Jacqueline. Les was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille, and father-in-law, Jack Leonard.

In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Les is survived by siblings Bob (Marylou) Rowe, John (Jo-Alice) Rowe, Bill Rowe, Theresa (Sam) Bates, Nick (Trudy) Rowe, Sharon (Phil) Servoss, Becky (Jeff) Sears, Brad (Debbie) Rowe, Connie (Karl) Brown, Pam (Greg) Fanslau, and Gordy Rowe. He was blessed to be a Godfather to Mark Rowe, Samantha Bates Teasley, Jeni Servoss Pecard, Melissa Vanover, Scott Beitelshees, Allison Fuleky Ketcham, and Adam Fuleky. Other survivors include mother-in-law, Barbara Lewis, sister-in-law, Marilyn (Randy) Vanover, and many nieces and nephews! Other than work at St. Joe’s, he enjoyed priorities focused on helping and encouraging others to reach their goals and enjoy life each day. He felt blessed with life and shared his time, talents, and treasures with many.

“The nicest place to be is in someone’s thoughts, the safest place to be is in someone’s prayers and the very best place to be is in the hands of God.” Connie Stodola.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 2, from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass of the Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. Fr. John Linden will preside as Celebrant. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the Church. Burial will take place privately and will be held in the Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or to the Lingap Center Children’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. To leave a memory you have of Les, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visitwww.rbfhsaline.com.