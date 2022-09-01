Children Enjoy a Day at the Saline Community Fair

The second day of the Saline Community Fair began with a parade of strollers, as families came out Thursday morning to enjoy Children’s Day.

The festivities began at the front of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, where the Touch a Truck event was held until noon. An assortment of big trucks and vehicles were parked with open doors, allowing kids to climb in and explore.

Representatives from Busch’s grocery store were on hand to pass out bottled waters, bags and other goodies from the back of the iconic Busch’s truck. Children could also get free cheese sticks from the Dairy truck to snack on while visiting the Saline fire engine, Huron Valley ambulance, Washtenaw County Sheriff patrol car, and a variety of farm and construction trucks.

Ann Arbor Hands-On museum had craft tables set up in front of their van, where children could make stargazers.

Families were later directed to Building B, where Twist and Shout, The Magician, provided lots of laughs and entertainment. After the show, she made balloon animals for the children. Nearby, student representatives from the Conceptual Development Lab of the University of Michigan hosted a table where kids could make their own farm truck using craft supplies.

Visitors were able to explore the barns, where they could meet the animals and see the prize-winning lambs, pigs, goats, cows, and more.

The Washtenaw County Farm Bureau had several activities and play areas for the kids, including a display where they could be a “Farmer For A Day”. Children enjoyed picking apples from “trees”, collecting hen’s “eggs”, digging for “potatoes”, and even trying their hand at “milking” the dairy cows. Kids could practice harvesting at the corn table, where they were able to scoop and sort corn kernels with shovels, buckets, and toy tractors.

Families were encouraged to enter drawings to win bicycles which were donated by various businesses, organizations, and families from the Saline community.

The Saline Community Fair will be open until Sunday, September 4. For more information on admission and prices, visit salinefair.org.

See the gallery below!