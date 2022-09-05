VOLLEYBALL: Saline Defeats Brighton to Take Home Opener

Saline's varsity girls' volleyball team won its home opener, defeating Brighton 25-15, 25-23, 15-25 and 25-14.

Olivia Behen served eight aces and had 10 digs for the Hornets. Cazzie Smith had 18 digs and three aces.

Marie Laurio led the offense with 16 kills and two blocks. Mallory Bohl had 10 kills and a block. Anna Hesse had seven kills. Laney Burns had 36 assists and had five digs.

In junior varsity action, Saline defeated Brighton 25-22, 25-16 and 13-15. The freshmen team lost 24-26, 20-26 and 11-15.