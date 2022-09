Saline High School volleyball star Mallory Bohl has committed to the University of Notre Dame.

Bohl is a 6'3 junior middle blocker who has played varsity volleyball for Saline since her freshman year. Bohl has also played with Legacy Volleyball Club.

Bohl announced her decision on Instagram.