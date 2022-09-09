GOLF: Celso, Swanger Lead Saline Girls Past Chelsea

Grace Celso led the Hornets to a 20-stroke victory over Chelsea Thursday. Celso shot 38 and was the low scorer for the match as Saline beat Chelsea 181-201.

Laura Swanger also had a great outing, shooting 40 - a career best. Jordan Wickham shot 50, Mady Raupp tied her career-low with a 52, Grace Warren shot 53 and Shelby Dawhms shot 54.

"Very happy for Grace (Celso) and her performance and also very happy for Laura with how she did. Laura has worked very hard in the off-season and throughout the season and that is paying off now with the career lows she is shooting. She is only going to keep getting better and better," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

The JV team took a three-stroke loss to Chelsea but every girl on the team tied or bested their previous best.

Devin Mulligan shot her sixth straight career-low, shooting 61 to lead the Hornets. Lexi Speicher tied her career best at 62. Shannon Tangney set a new best with 68. Chloe Mondloch tied her best at 70. Lily Jacobs set a new personal best with 72. Abby Austin, in her first event as a Hornet, shot 76.

"It was so exciting how well all the girls did- all those career lows. I wanted us to win also with how the girls played but they just came up a little short. I am so proud of them all. They are rock stars," coach Laura Wilcznski said.

Laura Swanger

Jordan Wickham