Students to Facilitate Saline Board of Education Candidate Forum Sept. 20

Saline Area Schools students will facilitate a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 20, at Liberty School. The event, open to the public, takes place in the board room.

Saline Area Schools administration will oversee the event.

The public is invited to submit questions for consideration using this Google form by Sunday, Sept. 11.

There are are five candidates running for two-four-year terms on the board. Michael McVey is the only incumbent. Timothy Austin, former president of the board, Sharene Rumohr, Kristin Hoffman-Peavler and Laurie Saims are also running.

There are two candidates running to complete a term expiring at the end of 2026. They are Lauren Gold and Amy Sontag.