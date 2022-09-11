Jerry Gutekunst, Michigan National Guard Veteran, Was an Electrician and Former President of IBEW Local 252

Jerry P. Gutekunst, 79, of Saline, Michigan passed away unexpectedly due to complications from surgery on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jerry was born on October 16, 1942 in Ann Arbor, Michigan the son of Walter R. Gutekunst, Sr. and Lillian (Peters) Gutekunst.

Jerry graduated from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Class of 1960.

Following graduation, he served in the Michigan National Guard. Jerry was a member of the IBEW Local 252, along with working as an electrician he served 9 years as President of the local and worked many more years on the arbitration committee.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Minges) Gutekunst of 58 years; his Aunt Zella Polliey of Ann Arbor; niece Sandee (Gutekunst) Sheats of Manchester; nephews Jeff Addison of Royal Oak and Douglas (Karen) Gutekunst of Lynden, Washington; great nieces Ashley (Scott) Sika of Brookhaven, Georgia and Lucretia (Banner)Rowley of Blaine, Washington; great niece Mariah Rowley of Japan and great nephew Tracey and Becky Sheats, Evan and Lucas Sheats of Clinton and brother-in-law Ralph Addison of Royal Oak. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Walter R. Gutekunst Jr. and his wife Marguerite Gutekunst; and sister-in-law Linda (Minges) Addison.

Jerry was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Saline. Jerry’s affiliations included being a 32nd degree Mason and a life member of several other lodges. He enjoyed many sports throughout his life especially NASCAR, football, snowmobiling, boating and water skiing; later in life his interests were movies, reading, playing cards and being with family.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline, MI. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Graveside services will take place in the Washtenong Memorial Park in Ann Arbor, MI at 2:15 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to St. Paul United Church of Christ. To leave a memory you have of Jerry, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.