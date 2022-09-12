Oktoberfest Bratwust and Weisswurst Sales Support Sister City Kinship

It's Oktoberfest week in Saline.

Originally, the community's Oktoberfest party was a celebration of Saline's sister-city kinship with Lindenberg, Germany. It was also a fundraiser for the Saline-Lindenberg sister city organization.

Delegations between the cities have resumed. The Saline-Lindenberg Friendship Guild will be selling bratwurst and weisswurst during Oktoberfest in downtown Saline Friday and Saturday.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl and Councillor Dean Girbach will be among those prepping and serving the German sausage, they said Monday night during the city council meeting.

"If you want some good, authentic German food and you want to help our sister city group, please come by," Marl said.

Councillor Jack Ceo, a long time backer of both of Saline's sister-city clubs, said there are only five spots remaining on the next trip to Lindenberg. Anyone who wants to make the next trip should contact Jim Roth at roth@bignet.net.

The City of Saline has sister city kinships with Brecon, Wales (celebrated during the Saline Celtic Festival) and Lindenberg, Germany.

Lindenberg is a town in Bavaria, in southern Germany. The town was first mentioned in 857. For hundreds of years, Lindenberg was known for its straw hat industry. Today, Liebherr Aerospace is one of the city's important employers. Liebherr is also one of Saline's important employers.