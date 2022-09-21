Community Mitten Project Provides Sweater Mittens and Donations for Saline Area Social Service

Salt Valley Arts is warming up for The Community Mitten Project.

Volunteers are once again making sweater mittens. The mittens - or proceeds from the sales of the mittens - will be donated to Saline Area Social Service.

To prepare for the campaign, Nancy Miller will be teaching a free class on making sweater mittens. The class is offered through Saline Community Education and Salt Valley Arts Center. The class will be taught at Salt Valley Arts Center studio in the Innovation Center at EHM, 400 Russell St., Saline (on the south side of the building.)

The following classes are dedicated to cutting mittens:

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22

Noon to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4

Attendees should bring sharp scissors and wear a mask. No sewing skills are required for the cutting events.

The sewing mittens events take place:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13

Mittens completed at home should be dropped off at Saline Community Education, inside Liberty School, on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They can also be dropped off at the 109 Cultural Exchange during the Cakeaters meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays no later than Oct. 28.

Wool sweater donations are encouraged.

For more information call Nancy Miller at 734-904-0108.