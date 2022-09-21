Woodland Meadows School PTA Hosts Food Truck Rally Sept. 28

The Woodland Meadows PTA is hosting a food truck rally from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the elementary school on Woodland Drive in Saline.

There will be six food trucks at the rally, according to Ashley Moran, who's organizing the event.

Vendors include Jamaican Spice, Smokehouse 52, Little Ceaser's, Smac and Cheese, Metro Beverage (hot dog cart) and Rainy's Ice Cream.

The PTA will also have yard games and food-themed temporary tattoos. The event is for families, staff and the general community.