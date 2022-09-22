What to do in Saline this weekend: Homecoming, Art Show, Fun Run and More!

It's the first weekend of fall. Here are ways to enjoy it around town this weekend.

Register to post your events and have them included in our weekday and weekend features!

...

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 23 - Sunday, Sep 25

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Priscilla Shirer Going Beyond Simulcast - Sat Sep 24 9:00 am

Keystone Church

You Won't Want To Miss This! Join us (and women all across the globe) on Saturday, September 24 from 9:00am - 3:30pm for a day of powerful teaching by Priscilla Shirer and inspiring worship led by Anthony Evans. The cost is $25 per person and includes all the simulcast sessions, snacks, a box lunch, and more. For more information or to register click the button below, go to www.keystonechurch.us/simulcastor text SIMULCAST to 734-944-5397. [more details]

Other Events

Salt Valley Arts Bucket List Art Show at 109 Cultural Exchange Sept. 2-23 - Fri Sep 23 12:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Salt Valley Arts Bucket List Art Show at 109 Cultural Exchange, September 2- 23. Open special hours during Oktoberfest. Visit www.saltvalleyarts.org for times and info. [more details]

Saline Homecoming Parade - Fri Sep 23 5:00 pm

1300 Campus Parkway

The Saline Homecoming parade marches from Harvest Elementary School to Hornet Stadium. [more details]

Depot Town Big Band at Brecon Village's September Sounds Music Series - Fri Sep 23 6:30 pm

Brecon Village

You are invited for the Depot Town Big Band playing live at Brecon Village. Join us outside for this free fun event presented by Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation and OneCare. RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events/ [more details]

Saline Homecoming Football Game - Fri Sep 23 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

Saline takes on Skyline in the Homecoming Football game.A homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime. [more details]

Deep Relaxation: Sound Bath Meditation - Fri Sep 23 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Therapist and Healer, Rob Meyer-Kukan for this time of sound bath meditation. The sound bath will include a meditation by Thich Nhat Hanh entitled "Deep Relaxation". Thay's words will be intermingled with intentional tones of singing bowls that are intended to deepen the practice. A sound bath, featuring gongs, singing bowls, chimes, and more will conclude the event.

Please bring a mat and any additional supports you would like for your comfort (blankets, pillows, bolster, eye… [more details]

Mignonette Yin Cheng Art Show & Sale - Sat Sep 24 9:00 am

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Duets", a gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks by Contemporary Chinese American artist Mignonette Yin Cheng 1933-2009. The collection highlights Cheng’s mastery of watercolor and collage, many of which have been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.michiganartgallery.com, as well as available in the gallery located at 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Opening: 12pm-5pm… [more details]

Mignonette Yin Cheng Art Show & Sale - Sat Sep 24 12:00 pm

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Duets", a gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks by Contemporary Chinese American artist Mignonette Yin Cheng 1933-2009. The collection highlights Cheng’s mastery of watercolor and collage, many of which have been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.michiganartgallery.com, as well as available in the gallery located at 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan.Opening: 12pm-5pm… [more details]

Heart For Life Fun Run - Sun Sep 25 10:00 am

Travis Pointe Country Club

Heart For Life Fun Run, September 25, 10AM-1PM at Travis Pointe Country Club. For more info, visit heartforlife.org. [more details]

Manhattan Short Film Festival - Sun Sep 25 12:30 pm

Emagine Saline

YOU be the judge for the 2022 Manhattan Short Film Festival!

Join us at Emagine Saline for the 2022 Manhattan Short Film Festival!

The Manhattan Short Film Festival is an annual festival featuring short films shown in over 300 screening venues around the world. The audience votes for the winner of the festival, and all films shown will be shortlisted for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Click here to register. No paper tickets will be issued; your online registration is your ticket.

This… [more details]

Saline Area Social Services Open House and Ribbon Cutting - Sun Sep 25 3:00 pm

Saline Area Social Services

Saline Area Social Services Open House and Ribbon Cutting, Sunday, September 25, 3PM-5PM. Open to the public. [more details]

Harry Potter Weekend at the Creature Conservancy 9/23-9/25 - Sun Sep 25 6:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Sept. 23: Adult Trivia NightSept. 24: Family Trivia NightSept. 25: Family Harry Potter Animal NightRegistration is required. Visit thecreatureconservancy.org or call 734-929-9324 for more info. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.