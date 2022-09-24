Bridgett Bradley-Piche, Wife and Mother, Nurtured All She Touched

Bridgett M. Bradley-Piche left behind family and friends that admired her on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born on May 21, 1964 in Ypsilanti, MI, the daughter of Henry F. and Lois M. (Marquart) Bradley. She joins friends and family in heaven that she treasured and longed for.

Her determination to meet every day’s challenges will never be forgotten. Her will, compassion and kindness to all will endure. She listened, accomplished and nurtured all she touched. With Bridgett, Mackenzie and her husband Steven grew in faith together, in love together, and shared a life of thrills, joys, and life lessons. To us all, she says farewell. God speed and safe travels to you, my love. We all say thank you, and we will love you forever. Forever together, always in love, never to part.

Bridgett is survived by her husband Steven, her daughter Mackenzie, her father Henry, her beloved sister Amanda, brother Franklin, and her nephew Michael. Her mother previously went to heaven on July 8, 2002.

Friends may join the family for a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1400 West Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI starting at 2:00 P.M. and a luncheon will follow the service. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/user/trinityoffice Bridgett was a lover of nature, and so plants and flowers are encouraged. To leave a memory you have of Bridgett, to sign her guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com