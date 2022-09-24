VIDEO: Saline High School Homecoming Parade

The annual Saline High School Homecoming Parade was held Friday afternoon on Campus Parkway.

The parade was led by a police cruiser driven by Pittsfield Township Police Officer Gassaway, the high school's resource officer.

They were followed by a golf cart full of candy-throwing principals - Theresa Stager, Emily Sickler, Musetta Deneen and Michelle Szczechowicz.

Next up came the Saline High School Cheerleaders, who chanted "blue and gold" as they waved their pom poms.

The Saline High School Marching Band performed the school fight song along the parade route.

The band was followed by the Saline Twirlettes.

And the young Twirlettes were followed by the Saline High School Dance Team.

Student Council Executive President, Eli Gray and Student Council Executive Vice President, Tess Sanderson ride in a convertible along the parade route. They crowed the Homecoming King and Queen later that night.

Reese Rupert and Nolan Kelin represented the freshman class in the Homecoming Court.

Allison Southward and Coleman Ross represented the sophomore class - though Ross was not available for the parade due to the football game.

The junior class was represented by Erin Huetteman and Drew Miller.

Pictured above are the senior members of the Homecoming Court who rode in the parade.

In the top picture, Cailee Jarvey rides in the parade with a picture of Mack Notar. In the second picture is Aubrey Stager. In the third picture are David Franklin and Ellie Fordeck. In the fourth picture are Tristan Trier and Katie Farrell.

Miss Saline Sophia Bauman also rode in the parade.

One of the largest groups in the parade was the Saline Music Boosters.

The Saline junior football program was also well represented.

The Saline Singularity robotics team also brought their robot to the parade.

The Saline FFA also marched in the parade.

And some members of the FFA even rode their tractors.

