SALINE POLICE NEWS: Man Gets a Ride Home From Police, Hours Later Arrested for Drunk Driving

A friendly Saline Police officer gave an intoxicated man a ride home from Oktoberfest Sept. 16. 90 minutes later, however, that man was arrested by the Saline Police Department for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

On Sept. 16, a sergeant with the SPD observed two apparently intoxicated people walking back to their vehicles. The sergeant determined neither man was well enough to drive so he drove them to one of their homes.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Sept. 17, a Saline Police officer on patrol spotted a vehicle moving slowly on Ann Arbor Street. The vehicle turned on to McKaey Street where it was half on the curb and half on the road. The vehicle parked for a moment. The driver started again and turned on to North Harris Street without signaling and then turned into the Saline City Hall parking lot where he attempted to turn around. Police stopped the vehicle there.

Police conducted field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test and then arrested the man for operating while impaired.

Equipment Stolen from Detroit Street Garage

Someone entered a garage and stole equipment on the 200 block of Detroit Street Sept. 3.

The victim told police that someone likely entered the main entrance to his garage and stole a Bostich air nailer, a Dewalt compound miter saw, a Toro snowblower, a Stihl weedeater and a Stihl chainsaw. The goods were valued at about $1,600.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the Saline Police Department at 734-429-7911.

Cash Stolen From Car at Liberty School

Two people complained of thefts from vehicles parked at Liberty School Sept. 15. Both parked their vehicles before 8 a.m. When they came out after school they noticed someone had gone through their vehicles. One person complained $20 in bills were taken from the center console. The other said nothing was stolen. Both told police their vehicles were locked.

Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Report

Police arrested a man after an alleged domestic assault on the 400 block of Hartman Lane on Aug. 6.

A couple was arguing and the man had been drinking when he tore an adhesive patch off the wall. A woman told the man he'd had enough to drink, so she took an unopened can of beer, opened it and dumped the beer down the sink. He then allegedly punched her in the shoulder and grabbed her other arm. The man denied striking the woman.

The man was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail.

A domestic violence complaint was authorized but the charge was dismissed due to "failure to appear."