Saline 5th Grader Max Tiani Receives $10,000 Scholarship from Wireless Zone

(Press release)

Wireless Zone, the nation’s largest Verizon franchisor, announced today that Maxwell Tiani of Saline, Mich., is one of five recipients awarded a $10,000 college scholarship as a part of the company’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway and Big Impact program.

Tiani is currently in the fifth grade and dreams of becoming an engineer as science is his favorite subject. While he doesn’t have a specific college or university in mind he wants to attend when he’s older, he’s always been fond of the University of Michigan and hope this scholarship can get him to his desired institution.

“Oh my gosh, we’re so excited and thankful for Wireless Zone giving us this opportunity,” said Max’s mother Peggy. “Having twins and understanding the financial burdens that come with getting your children into college, this scholarship is huge for our family and Max’s future.”

This Big Impact program follows the tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This summer, more than 1,200 Wireless Zone and TCC stores nationwide donated more than 140,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to prepare students for the upcoming school year and help parents with rising school supply costs. Since the beginning of the initiative in 2013, more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies have been given to children across the U.S. Five students across the nation who participated in the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway were eligible to win a $10,000 college scholarship through Wireless Zone’s Big Impact.

“As tuition and other education-related costs continue to rise for students and parents, we’re proud to be able to assist them through the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway and the Big Impact,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, LLC, parent company of Wireless Zone and TCC. “We hope this scholarship serves as a launching point for Maxwell’s bright future and provides financial relief for his family.”

To give back to more than 445 communities nationwide that support them, Wireless Zone and its franchise partners make ongoing investments in their local communities. The company supports numerous local and national charities and causes, and has time-honored relationships with organizations like Autism Speaks, Make-A-Wish, Children’s Tumor Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and more. On top of its system-wide fundraising campaigns, Wireless Zone franchisees and employees are able to nominate a local charity of their choice to receive community grants through the Wireless Zone Gives. These give back efforts allow Wireless Zone and its franchise partners to positively impact the lives of those around them in meaningful ways.

To learn more about Wireless Zone, its offers and services, franchise options and more, please visit www.wirelesszone.com. Customers can also connect with the company on social media on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.