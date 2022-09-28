Kenneth Shaw, Father and Husband, Served in the US Navy, Worked as a Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst

Kenneth “Ken” Charles Shaw passed away on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after a battle with cancer. He was born October 5, 1946 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Harold and Kathleen (Welsh) Shaw, oldest brother to David and Mark Shaw.

Ken graduated from Armada High School, class of 1964. He went on to attend Ferris State University and later joined the United States Navy. While studying computer science at Ferris, Ken met Barbara (Bell) Shaw. They married in 1975.

They moved to the Ann Arbor area where they both worked as computer programmers. Ken worked for MDSI/Schlumberger, and later continued his career as a system analyst, among other positions, at Consumers Energy/ITC. They raised their daughters Kristi and Kate in Saline.

Ken had many hobbies including photography, reading, and woodworking. His primary hobby was making and flying model sailplanes. Ken’s interest in sailplanes led to many vacations and friendships over the years. His family has many treasured memories of visiting the Sleeping Bear Dunes area, which began because of his sailplane hobby.

He is survived by his children Kristi (Ben) Henry and Kate (Andy Low) Shaw, grandchildren Lila and Carter Henry and Isaac and Megan Low; his brother Mark Shaw, many nieces and nephews, and his close companion, Pam McCallum. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, an infant daughter Carolyn, and his wife Barb in 2002.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Harwood Cemetery in Saline, MI. Friends may join the family for a gathering time from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ken’s memory to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301. To leave a memory you have of Ken, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.