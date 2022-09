The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2.

Attractions include:

Performances by the Saline Fiddlers

Wagon Rides

Old time children's games

Pumpkin painting

Quilting demonstrations

Farmhouse tours

Coffee, cider and donuts.

All the farm buildings, including the gift shop, will be open.