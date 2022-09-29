What to do in Saline this weekend: RunTough, Harvest Time on the Farm, Art Show, Unicorns and More

Here's what's happening in and around Saline this weekend!

...

13 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 30 - Sunday, Oct 2

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

RunTough for ChadTough - Sat Oct 1 8:00 am

Saline High School

ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is excited to host the 9th Annual RunTough 5K and 1M Fun Run, which will be held both virtually and in person at Saline High School Stadium in Michigan on October 1, 2022. This family-friendly 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is the foundation’s longest-running event.

The 9th Annual RunTough 5K and 1M Fun Run has different ways to participate:

SALINE LOCAL RACE — Register for the local 5K or 1M race and join us in person on October 1 in Saline! Packet pickup will be… [more details]

Harvest Time @ The Rentschler Farm Museum - Sun Oct 2 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm Museum

The Saline Area Historical Society presents Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2.Attractions include:Performances by the Saline FiddlersWagon RidesOld time children's gamesPumpkin paintingQuilting demonstrationsFarmhouse toursCoffee, cider and donuts.All the farm buildings, including the gift shop, will be open. [more details]

Other Events

Rock and Roll Road Trip with Presenter Patty Hart - Fri Sep 30 1:00 pm

SASC

Rock and Roll Road Trip with presenter Patty Hart at Saline Area Senior Center on Friday, September 30 at 1PM-3PM. $10/members, $15/nonmembers. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Big Band Theory at Brecon Village's September Sounds Music Series - Fri Sep 30 6:30 pm

Brecon Village

You are invited to join us for Big Band Theory outside, live at Brecon Village! This free fun event is presented by Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation and OneCare.RSVP or more information: www.ehmss.org/events/ [more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Oct 1 8:00 am

Downtown Saline

Here's who's at the Saline Farmers Market Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Kapnick Orchards - Seasonal fruits and veggies, baked goods, fudge, nut butters

Blue Dog Farms - gourmet habanero caramel sauce, candies, popcorn, something new almost every week!

Marks Farm - Seasonal veggies, eggs, meat, succulents, mixed planters, soap, home decor

Pick Michigan - Seasonal veggies and fruit, chicken and duck eggs, mushrooms

Prochaska Farms - Seasonal fruits and veggies, potted plants

Nirit's Gluten… [more details]

Mignonette Yin Cheng Art Show & Sale - Sat Oct 1 9:00 am

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Duets", a gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks by Contemporary Chinese American artist Mignonette Yin Cheng 1933-2009. The collection highlights Cheng’s mastery of watercolor and collage, many of which have been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.michiganartgallery.com, as well as available in the gallery located at 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Opening: 12pm-5pm… [more details]

Ann Arbor Saline Card & Collectible Show 2022 - Sat Oct 1 9:00 am

Saline American Legion

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Sports cards - new and vintage booster boxes/packs.PokemonAutographed itemsComic booksCoinsRecordsHot WheelsVideo gamesPop culture itemsAction figures [more details]

World Cardmaking Day - Sat Oct 1 1:00 pm

Saline

The best gifts and cards are handmade, which is why we celebrate World Cardmaking Day! Join us for a fun afternoon of crafting and make a set of coordinating note cards. We'll have all of the supplies you'll need to create something spectacular.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Magical Unicorn Society - Sat Oct 1 2:00 pm

Saline

You are invited to join the Saline District Library chapter of the Magical Unicorn Society. We will meet to make crafts and discuss all things unicorns.

Ages 6-11.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Healing for the Healer - Sun Oct 2 9:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Are you feeling burned out? Want to refill your cup?

Join Rob, Alicia, and Bri for a day to rejuvenate, relax, and restore.

Healing for the Healer is a day of free opportunities designed to give back to those who care for others. We want to offer this opportunity to anyone who works in the healthcare system - doctors, nurses, PAs, therapists/social workers, administrators, janitors, etc. and all who work in the healing arts - reiki practitioners, massage therapists, intuitive readers,… [more details]

Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum - Sun Oct 2 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm Museum

Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum. Sunday, Oct. 2, 12PM-4PM. Wagon rides, tours, demonstrations, games. Saline Fiddlers will be performing. Coffee, cider and donuts available. 734-944-0442 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.