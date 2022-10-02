10-02-2022 11:21pm
Your Saline weather forecast
Here's your weather forecast!
...
Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 3 - Friday, Oct 7
Monday October 3
Clear throughout the day.
High: 66° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the NE.
Tuesday October 4
Clear throughout the day.
High: 70° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 3 mph winds from the NNW.
Wednesday October 5
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 72° Low: 52° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the WSW.
Thursday October 6
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 72° Low: 41° with a 28% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the W.
Friday October 7
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 54° Low: 30° with a 9% chance of precipitation with 13 mph winds from the NNW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.