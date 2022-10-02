What to do in Saline This Week! Woodcarvers, Magic, Concerts and More!

Here's a look at this week's community calendar.

...

20 events this week on our calendar This Week!

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Magic Show - Thu Oct 6 7:00 pm

Ann Arbor Baptist Church Main Auditorium

Free Magic Show with Professional Illusionist David Corn. Extreme Amazement Guaranteed! One Night Only: Thursday, OCTOBER 6th, 7-8:30 pm. Call or email for details: https://www.aabaptist.church/magicandmorality | 734.995.5144 (ext. 105) | cjelwood@aabaptist.church https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-corn-magic-show-tickets-423706135457 [more details]

26th annual Saline Woodcarvers Show - Sat Oct 8 10:00 am

Liberty School

10am to 4pm. Children under 12 free. Door Prizes every half hour. Beautiful woodcarving and wood related art [more details]

Women's Day Retreat - Sat Oct 8 9:00 am

First United Methodist Church

Ladies, bring a friend to refresh and reset yourselves from 9am-12:30pm at the First United Methodist Church. Worship & Workshops are just a few of the free events to be held. Check out the church website for more info. WWW.fumc-saline.org [more details]

Collaboration Concert - Sat Oct 8 4:00 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School and Skyline High School orchestras are joined by the Dexter Community Orchestra for a concert at Saline High School. [more details]

Kiwanis Club of Saline Win Big for Kids - Sat Oct 8 5:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Celebrate Halloween early with the Kiwanis Club of Saline and the Saline American Legion on October 8. For $50 you get a chance to win $2,500 or other great prizes. Great food, open bar, silent auction and a costume contest. All proceeds go to Kiwanis projects benefiting the youth of the Saline Area. See www.kiwanisclubofsaline.com for tickets. [more details]

Other Events

Birds ~ Bees & You Pollinator Presentation Offered

- Mon Oct 3 7:00 pm

On Monday, October 3, local leaders who are creating pollination programs for farmers & non-farmers, Justin Fairchild and Greg Cronk will discuss how to be a pollinator supporter and pollination projects in Jackson County.

This fun, family-friendly evening starts with free Pizza at 6:00pm, the presentation begins at 6:30pm, followed by a meeting of the Friends of Grass Lake Township at 7:30pm, and will be held at Dale Fisher Farm, 1916 Norvell Rd., Grass Lake, MI.

Reservations are required by… [more details]

The History of Color with Instructor Katherine Downie - Tue Oct 4 10:00 am

SASC

Explore the History of Color with instructor Katherine Downie on Tuesdays Oct.4-25, 10AM-11AM. $44/member, materials included. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Medicare Scholar Education Seminar at SASC - Tue Oct 4 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Medicare Scholar Education Seminar with Monica Ross-Williams. October 4, 1-2:30PM. Free to SASC members. For more info, visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Brecon Village presents: Top Tips to Sell Your House in Today's Market - Tue Oct 4 5:30 pm

Brecon Village

Brecon Village presents Rebecca Cooper, Realtor with Key Realty

Provide us with your address (by Sept. 27) and Rebecca will offer a free comparative market analysis of your house.This is the second in a series of "Rightsize your Life Series" we are presenting.

Please RSVP by Sept. 27www.ehmss.org/events/or call 734-429-1155 [more details]

Michigan's Largest Commerical Fishery - Tue Oct 4 7:00 pm

Saline

Join Dave and Al Eicher for this in-person presentation on Michigan's Largest Commercial Fishery. Early records indicate Lower Saginaw, now known as Bay City, had the first fisheries. The fishing industry also developed at Bay Port, Essexville, East Tawas, Au Sable, Caseville, Oscoda, and Sebewaing. This 150 year visual history includes archival photos, interviews, and rare film footage from fisheries, proving that Saginaw Bay was the world’s largest freshwater fishery and is still a viable… [more details]

Trivia Night! Taco 'Bout It! - Wed Oct 5 5:00 pm

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

You Had Me At Taco - it's Trivia Night! Tonight will feature questions regarding Celebrate National Taco Day with these crunchy questions.

Compete against your friends, family, and your little breakfast burritos.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be… [more details]

Moving Beyond Back Pain - Wed Oct 5 5:45 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

People with back pain often know that they need to exercise more. Back pain is one of the most common complaints of our times, and research shows that one of the most reliable ways to eliminate it is through movement. However, when you have back pain, it can feel impossible to get moving. Every time you go to the gym, you get hurt or your back flares up, or worse, goes out, and then you're right back where you started. If you've tried to get moving and haven't been successful, then this… [more details]

6th Grade Choir Concert - Thu Oct 6 6:30 pm

Saline Middle School Auditorium

Come enjoy this free concert performed by the Saline 6th Grade Choir. This is the first concert of the school year. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Oct 6 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The Journey of Grief – Part Two: You’ll learn why it’s important to put effort into your healing. How the events surrounding your loved one’s death affect your grief. The best ways to deal with your loved one’s belongings.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays (6:30-8:30 PM). No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence… [more details]

SASC Health Fair - Fri Oct 7 9:00 am

SASC

Health Fair at the Saline Area Senior Center. Friday, Oct. 7th, 9AM-12PM. Vendors, organizations and health care providers on hand to answer questions. Door prizes, swag bags and more. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org for more info. [more details]

First Fridays at The Creature Conservancy - Fri Oct 7 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

First Fridays at the Creature Conservancy. Friday, Oct. 7th, 7PM-9PM. Purchase tickets prior to event for $12/adult, at the door $13/adult. Featuring the three-toed sloth, black and white tegu, and three-banded armadillo. Call 734-929-9324 or visit thecreatureconservancy.org [more details]

Saline Woodcarving Show 10 am to 4pm - Sat Oct 8 10 am

Liberty School

$3 donation - Children under 12 free. Door prizes every hour - Raffle Prizes= One fish, two fish Dr. Seuss Mobil’s. Pumpkin Carving demo - Beginner carving instruction. Food truck on site. [more details]

Women's Day Retreat - Sat Oct 8 9:00 am

First United Methodist Church

9AM-12:30PM

Take a morning for yourself to reset going into the fall season. Enjoy worship, speakers and workshops including crafts, yoga and faith. Coffee and pastries provided. Register for this free event at www.fumc-saline.org. [more details]

Mom and Son Rock 'N Bowl - Sat Oct 8 1:00 pm

Station 300

Mom and Son Rock 'N Bowl with Saline Rec Center. Saturday, October 8th at 1PM at Station 300. $45/couple, $15/each additional child. Ages 4 and up. Includes 2 games, pizza, pop, music and glow lights. Shoe rental included. Registration required. Contact Saline Rec at: 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com. [more details]

Let's Make Glass Nightlights - Sat Oct 8 2:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Have fun creating a night light of your own design and learn the basic principles of glass fusion. Young artists must be at least 8 and be accompanied by an adult 21+. High School aged students (13+) may attend without a caregiver. Adults may also attend without a child! Workshop led by Anne Rogers, Twirling Frog Studio. Register at https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/6318d0d361d3a96c66294e97 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.