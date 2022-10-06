STACKER: Books set in Michigan

Goodreads

Books set in Michigan

Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford's series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in "their" state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt's "The Secret History" and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard's "In Zanesville," respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in Michigan from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Michigan

Goodreads

Middlesex

- Rating: 4.02 (616,845 ratings)

- Author: Jeffrey Eugenides

- Published: September 4, 2002

- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Contemporary, LGBT

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

This I Know

- Rating: 4.27 (3,288 ratings)

- Author: Eldonna Edwards

- Published: April 24, 2018

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Coming Of Age, Fantasy

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

A Cold Day in Paradise (Alex McKnight, #1)

- Rating: 3.77 (9,556 ratings)

- Author: Steve Hamilton

- Published: August 15, 1998

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Thriller

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Station Eleven

- Rating: 4.07 (427,549 ratings)

- Author: Emily St. John Mandel

- Published: September 9, 2014

- Genres: Fiction, Science Fiction, Dystopia, Post Apocalyptic

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

A Superior Death (Anna Pigeon, #2)

- Rating: 3.91 (10,404 ratings)

- Author: Nevada Barr

- Published: January 1, 1994

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Crime

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan

Goodreads

South of Superior

- Rating: 3.57 (3,723 ratings)

- Author: Ellen Airgood

- Published: January 1, 2011

- Genres: Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit, Contemporary

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Abby Cooper, Psychic Eye (Psychic Eye Mystery, #1)

- Rating: 3.94 (13,778 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: December 7, 2004

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Virgin Suicides

- Rating: 3.83 (272,837 ratings)

- Author: Jeffrey Eugenides

- Published: January 1, 1993

- Genres: Fiction, Classics, Contemporary, Young Adult

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Better Read Than Dead (Psychic Eye Mystery, #2)

- Rating: 4.00 (7,900 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: June 7, 2005

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Dollmaker

- Rating: 4.17 (3,478 ratings)

- Author: Harriette Simpson Arnow

- Published: January 1, 1954

- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Classics, Literary Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Best places to live in Michigan

Goodreads

The Time Traveler's Wife

- Rating: 3.99 (1.7 million ratings)

- Author: Audrey Niffenegger

- Published: January 1, 2004

- Genres: Fiction, Romance, Fantasy, Time Travel

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

My Heart Belongs on Mackinac Island: Maude's Mooring

- Rating: 4.08 (318 ratings)

- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels

- Published: July 1, 2017

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Romance, Historical, Christian Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Ice Hunter (Woods Cop, #1)

- Rating: 3.85 (1,336 ratings)

- Author: Joseph Heywood

- Published: January 1, 2001

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Winter Study (Anna Pigeon, #14)

- Rating: 3.86 (8,470 ratings)

- Author: Nevada Barr

- Published: January 1, 2008

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Thriller

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Lilacs for Juliana (The Christy Lumber Camp, #3)

- Rating: 4.43 (72 ratings)

- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels

- Published: January 1, 2015

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Christian Fiction, Romance, Historical

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Michigan

Goodreads

Song of Solomon

- Rating: 4.12 (100,722 ratings)

- Author: Toni Morrison

- Published: January 1, 1977

- Genres: Fiction, Classics, Historical Fiction, African American

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Blue Ribbon Brides Collection

- Rating: 4.25 (141 ratings)

- Author: Cynthia Hickey

- Published: January 1, 2016

- Genres: Christian Fiction, Romance, Historical Fiction, Historical

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Lumberjacks' Ball (Christy Lumber Camp, #2)

- Rating: 4.30 (120 ratings)

- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels

- Published: April 4, 2015

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Christian Fiction, Romance

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Marsh King's Daughter

- Rating: 3.87 (30,284 ratings)

- Author: Karen Dionne

- Published: June 13, 2017

- Genres: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery, Suspense

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Tea Shop Folly

- Rating: 4.35 (81 ratings)

- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels

- Published: July 1, 2016

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Romance, Christian Fiction, Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: 15.8 percent of households in Michigan receive food stamps

Goodreads

The Substitute Bride

- Rating: 4.37 (121 ratings)

- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels

- Published: October 11, 2015

- Genres: Christmas, Novella, Historical Fiction, Christian

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Road to Wellville

- Rating: 3.68 (6,294 ratings)

- Author: T. Coraghessan Boyle

- Published: January 1, 1993

- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Humor, Historical

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

A Vision of Murder (Psychic Eye Mystery, #3)

- Rating: 3.96 (6,764 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: December 6, 2005

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Made in Detroit: A Memoir

- Rating: 3.22 (440 ratings)

- Author: Paul Clemens

- Published: September 13, 2005

- Genres: Nonfiction, Biography, Memoir, History

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Winter of the Wolf Moon (Alex McKnight, #2)

- Rating: 3.92 (4,145 ratings)

- Author: Steve Hamilton

- Published: January 1, 2000

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Michigan

Goodreads

Killer Insight (Psychic Eye Mystery, #4)

- Rating: 4.06 (6,306 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: September 5, 2006

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Chocolate Cat Caper (A Chocoholic Mystery, #1)

- Rating: 3.72 (4,063 ratings)

- Author: JoAnna Carl

- Published: January 1, 2002

- Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Contemporary

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

True North

- Rating: 3.92 (2,511 ratings)

- Author: Jim Harrison

- Published: January 1, 2004

- Genres: Fiction, Novels, Historical Fiction, Literary Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963

- Rating: 3.99 (64,910 ratings)

- Author: Christopher Paul Curtis

- Published: January 1, 1995

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Middle Grade, Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

A 1,000-Mile Walk on the Beach: One Woman's Trek of the Perimeter of Lake Michigan (A 1,000 MILE ADVENTURE #1)

- Rating: 3.66 (214 ratings)

- Author: Loreen Niewenhuis

- Published: December 20, 2010

- Genres: Nonfiction, Travel, Nature, Memoir

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Michigan

Goodreads

Anatomy of a Murder

- Rating: 4.04 (2,635 ratings)

- Author: Robert Traver

- Published: December 1, 1958

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Classics

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Loon Feather

- Rating: 4.33 (351 ratings)

- Author: Iola Fuller

- Published: February 1, 1940

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Classics, Historical

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Once Upon a River

- Rating: 3.70 (8,032 ratings)

- Author: Bonnie Jo Campbell

- Published: July 5, 2011

- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Coming Of Age, Adult Fiction

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Once on This Island (Mackinac Island Trilogy, #1)

- Rating: 3.81 (586 ratings)

- Author: Gloria Whelan

- Published: September 30, 1995

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Young Adult

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Bud, Not Buddy

- Rating: 3.95 (105,623 ratings)

- Author: Christopher Paul Curtis

- Published: January 1, 1999

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Middle Grade

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Michigan

Goodreads

The Feast of Love

- Rating: 3.69 (9,185 ratings)

- Author: Charles Baxter

- Published: April 25, 2000

- Genres: Fiction, Novels, Contemporary, Romance

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Death Perception (Psychic Eye Mystery, #6)

- Rating: 4.11 (5,164 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: September 2, 2008

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Paranormal Mystery

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Doom with a View (Psychic Eye Mystery, #7)

- Rating: 4.11 (4,864 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: September 1, 2009

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Romance

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Misery Bay (Alex McKnight, #8)

- Rating: 4.16 (3,926 ratings)

- Author: Steve Hamilton

- Published: June 7, 2011

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Thriller

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

A Glimpse of Evil (Psychic Eye Mystery, #8)

- Rating: 4.14 (4,759 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: July 6, 2010

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Paranormal Mystery

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Michigan is the #2 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Goodreads

Vision Impossible (Psychic Eye Mystery, #9)

- Rating: 4.07 (3,975 ratings)

- Author: Victoria Laurie

- Published: July 1, 2011

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Paranormal Mystery

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Chocolate Bear Burglary (A Chocoholic Mystery, #2)

- Rating: 3.87 (2,180 ratings)

- Author: JoAnna Carl

- Published: November 5, 2002

- Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Adult

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

A Cup of Christmas Cheer, Volumes 1-2

- Rating: 4.03 (33 ratings)

- Author: Susan Page Davis

- Published: October 1, 2013

- Genres: Christmas

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Motor City Blue (Amos Walker, #1)

- Rating: 3.61 (640 ratings)

- Author: Loren D. Estleman

- Published: January 1, 1980

- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Noir, Crime

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Evening in the Yellow Wood

- Rating: 4.46 (360 ratings)

- Author: Laura Kemp

- Published: December 12, 2018

- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Fiction, Romance

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Cities in Michigan with the most living in poverty

Goodreads

Killshot

- Rating: 3.74 (6,170 ratings)

- Author: Elmore Leonard

- Published: January 1, 1989

- Genres: Fiction, Crime, Mystery, Thriller

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Gifts and Consequences

- Rating: 3.84 (264 ratings)

- Author: Daniel Coleman

- Published: July 2, 2011

- Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Suspense, Drama

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

The Women of the Copper Country

- Rating: 4.11 (6,013 ratings)

- Author: Mary Doria Russell

- Published: August 6, 2019

- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Adult

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Ursula, Under

- Rating: 3.71 (1,560 ratings)

- Author: Ingrid Hill

- Published: January 1, 2004

- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Historical, Contemporary

- Read more on Goodreads

Goodreads

Michigan Murders

- Rating: 3.85 (3,115 ratings)

- Author: Edward Keyes

- Published: January 1, 1976

- Genres: True Crime, Nonfiction, Crime, History

- Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Michigan