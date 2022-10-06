STACKER: Books set in Michigan
Books set in Michigan
Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford's series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in "their" state.
Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt's "The Secret History" and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard's "In Zanesville," respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.
Stacker compiled a list of books set in Michigan from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
Middlesex
- Rating: 4.02 (616,845 ratings)
- Author: Jeffrey Eugenides
- Published: September 4, 2002
- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Contemporary, LGBT
This I Know
- Rating: 4.27 (3,288 ratings)
- Author: Eldonna Edwards
- Published: April 24, 2018
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Coming Of Age, Fantasy
A Cold Day in Paradise (Alex McKnight, #1)
- Rating: 3.77 (9,556 ratings)
- Author: Steve Hamilton
- Published: August 15, 1998
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Thriller
Station Eleven
- Rating: 4.07 (427,549 ratings)
- Author: Emily St. John Mandel
- Published: September 9, 2014
- Genres: Fiction, Science Fiction, Dystopia, Post Apocalyptic
A Superior Death (Anna Pigeon, #2)
- Rating: 3.91 (10,404 ratings)
- Author: Nevada Barr
- Published: January 1, 1994
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Crime
South of Superior
- Rating: 3.57 (3,723 ratings)
- Author: Ellen Airgood
- Published: January 1, 2011
- Genres: Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit, Contemporary
Abby Cooper, Psychic Eye (Psychic Eye Mystery, #1)
- Rating: 3.94 (13,778 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: December 7, 2004
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction
The Virgin Suicides
- Rating: 3.83 (272,837 ratings)
- Author: Jeffrey Eugenides
- Published: January 1, 1993
- Genres: Fiction, Classics, Contemporary, Young Adult
Better Read Than Dead (Psychic Eye Mystery, #2)
- Rating: 4.00 (7,900 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: June 7, 2005
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction
The Dollmaker
- Rating: 4.17 (3,478 ratings)
- Author: Harriette Simpson Arnow
- Published: January 1, 1954
- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Classics, Literary Fiction
The Time Traveler's Wife
- Rating: 3.99 (1.7 million ratings)
- Author: Audrey Niffenegger
- Published: January 1, 2004
- Genres: Fiction, Romance, Fantasy, Time Travel
My Heart Belongs on Mackinac Island: Maude's Mooring
- Rating: 4.08 (318 ratings)
- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels
- Published: July 1, 2017
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Romance, Historical, Christian Fiction
Ice Hunter (Woods Cop, #1)
- Rating: 3.85 (1,336 ratings)
- Author: Joseph Heywood
- Published: January 1, 2001
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller
Winter Study (Anna Pigeon, #14)
- Rating: 3.86 (8,470 ratings)
- Author: Nevada Barr
- Published: January 1, 2008
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Thriller
Lilacs for Juliana (The Christy Lumber Camp, #3)
- Rating: 4.43 (72 ratings)
- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels
- Published: January 1, 2015
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Christian Fiction, Romance, Historical
Song of Solomon
- Rating: 4.12 (100,722 ratings)
- Author: Toni Morrison
- Published: January 1, 1977
- Genres: Fiction, Classics, Historical Fiction, African American
The Blue Ribbon Brides Collection
- Rating: 4.25 (141 ratings)
- Author: Cynthia Hickey
- Published: January 1, 2016
- Genres: Christian Fiction, Romance, Historical Fiction, Historical
The Lumberjacks' Ball (Christy Lumber Camp, #2)
- Rating: 4.30 (120 ratings)
- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels
- Published: April 4, 2015
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Christian Fiction, Romance
The Marsh King's Daughter
- Rating: 3.87 (30,284 ratings)
- Author: Karen Dionne
- Published: June 13, 2017
- Genres: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery, Suspense
Tea Shop Folly
- Rating: 4.35 (81 ratings)
- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels
- Published: July 1, 2016
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Romance, Christian Fiction, Fiction
The Substitute Bride
- Rating: 4.37 (121 ratings)
- Author: Carrie Fancett Pagels
- Published: October 11, 2015
- Genres: Christmas, Novella, Historical Fiction, Christian
The Road to Wellville
- Rating: 3.68 (6,294 ratings)
- Author: T. Coraghessan Boyle
- Published: January 1, 1993
- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Humor, Historical
A Vision of Murder (Psychic Eye Mystery, #3)
- Rating: 3.96 (6,764 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: December 6, 2005
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction
Made in Detroit: A Memoir
- Rating: 3.22 (440 ratings)
- Author: Paul Clemens
- Published: September 13, 2005
- Genres: Nonfiction, Biography, Memoir, History
Winter of the Wolf Moon (Alex McKnight, #2)
- Rating: 3.92 (4,145 ratings)
- Author: Steve Hamilton
- Published: January 1, 2000
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller
Killer Insight (Psychic Eye Mystery, #4)
- Rating: 4.06 (6,306 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: September 5, 2006
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Fiction
The Chocolate Cat Caper (A Chocoholic Mystery, #1)
- Rating: 3.72 (4,063 ratings)
- Author: JoAnna Carl
- Published: January 1, 2002
- Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Contemporary
True North
- Rating: 3.92 (2,511 ratings)
- Author: Jim Harrison
- Published: January 1, 2004
- Genres: Fiction, Novels, Historical Fiction, Literary Fiction
The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963
- Rating: 3.99 (64,910 ratings)
- Author: Christopher Paul Curtis
- Published: January 1, 1995
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Middle Grade, Fiction
A 1,000-Mile Walk on the Beach: One Woman's Trek of the Perimeter of Lake Michigan (A 1,000 MILE ADVENTURE #1)
- Rating: 3.66 (214 ratings)
- Author: Loreen Niewenhuis
- Published: December 20, 2010
- Genres: Nonfiction, Travel, Nature, Memoir
Anatomy of a Murder
- Rating: 4.04 (2,635 ratings)
- Author: Robert Traver
- Published: December 1, 1958
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Classics
The Loon Feather
- Rating: 4.33 (351 ratings)
- Author: Iola Fuller
- Published: February 1, 1940
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Classics, Historical
Once Upon a River
- Rating: 3.70 (8,032 ratings)
- Author: Bonnie Jo Campbell
- Published: July 5, 2011
- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Coming Of Age, Adult Fiction
Once on This Island (Mackinac Island Trilogy, #1)
- Rating: 3.81 (586 ratings)
- Author: Gloria Whelan
- Published: September 30, 1995
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Young Adult
Bud, Not Buddy
- Rating: 3.95 (105,623 ratings)
- Author: Christopher Paul Curtis
- Published: January 1, 1999
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Middle Grade
The Feast of Love
- Rating: 3.69 (9,185 ratings)
- Author: Charles Baxter
- Published: April 25, 2000
- Genres: Fiction, Novels, Contemporary, Romance
Death Perception (Psychic Eye Mystery, #6)
- Rating: 4.11 (5,164 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: September 2, 2008
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Paranormal Mystery
Doom with a View (Psychic Eye Mystery, #7)
- Rating: 4.11 (4,864 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: September 1, 2009
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Romance
Misery Bay (Alex McKnight, #8)
- Rating: 4.16 (3,926 ratings)
- Author: Steve Hamilton
- Published: June 7, 2011
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Thriller
A Glimpse of Evil (Psychic Eye Mystery, #8)
- Rating: 4.14 (4,759 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: July 6, 2010
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Paranormal Mystery
Vision Impossible (Psychic Eye Mystery, #9)
- Rating: 4.07 (3,975 ratings)
- Author: Victoria Laurie
- Published: July 1, 2011
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Cozy Mystery, Paranormal Mystery
The Chocolate Bear Burglary (A Chocoholic Mystery, #2)
- Rating: 3.87 (2,180 ratings)
- Author: JoAnna Carl
- Published: November 5, 2002
- Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Adult
A Cup of Christmas Cheer, Volumes 1-2
- Rating: 4.03 (33 ratings)
- Author: Susan Page Davis
- Published: October 1, 2013
- Genres: Christmas
Motor City Blue (Amos Walker, #1)
- Rating: 3.61 (640 ratings)
- Author: Loren D. Estleman
- Published: January 1, 1980
- Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Noir, Crime
Evening in the Yellow Wood
- Rating: 4.46 (360 ratings)
- Author: Laura Kemp
- Published: December 12, 2018
- Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Fiction, Romance
Killshot
- Rating: 3.74 (6,170 ratings)
- Author: Elmore Leonard
- Published: January 1, 1989
- Genres: Fiction, Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Gifts and Consequences
- Rating: 3.84 (264 ratings)
- Author: Daniel Coleman
- Published: July 2, 2011
- Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Suspense, Drama
The Women of the Copper Country
- Rating: 4.11 (6,013 ratings)
- Author: Mary Doria Russell
- Published: August 6, 2019
- Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Adult
Ursula, Under
- Rating: 3.71 (1,560 ratings)
- Author: Ingrid Hill
- Published: January 1, 2004
- Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Historical, Contemporary
Michigan Murders
- Rating: 3.85 (3,115 ratings)
- Author: Edward Keyes
- Published: January 1, 1976
- Genres: True Crime, Nonfiction, Crime, History
